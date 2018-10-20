Lynn says she’s better after illness sent her to hospital

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Loretta Lynn performs in concert at the American Music Theater in Lancaster, Pa. Lynn says she is doing better after a brief hospital visit to treat an illness that kept her from attending a CMT tribute to her and other female country artists. A message posted on Lynn’s official Facebook page Saturday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2018, said she is feeling better and is now resting at home. AP, File Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision