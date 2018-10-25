25 years after spurning NBA Jam, Jordan invests in esports

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, former NBA star and current owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan smiles at reporters in Chicago. A quarter century after being famously excluded from the cult favorite video game NBA Jam, Jordan is investing in esports. Jordan on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, was announced as an investor with aXiomatic, a major esports ownership group whose properties include powerhouse franchise Team Liquid. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo