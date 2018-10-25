New Orleans museum shows art collected by namesake duke

In this Oct. 24, 2018 photo, a bust of the man New Orleans is named for, Philippe II, duke of Orleans, and several of the paintings in a new exhibit of work collected by the duke are displayed at the New Orleans Museum of Art in New Orleans. About 30 items from the duke’s collection are together for the first time in centuries thanks to loans from dozens of museums across the United States and Europe. The exhibit, part of New Orleans’ tricentennial celebrations, will be open to the public from Oct. 26 through Jan. 27, 2019. New Orleans AP Photo