Utah Film Commission touts productions in state

The Utah Film Commission is touting the economic impacts of productions filmed in the state this year.
The 16 productions include documentaries, a television pilot and four series. Some were return visitors, including Paramount and Disney.
The commission says that translated to $63 million in economic impact and more than 1,300 jobs for locals.
The commission also launched a program to provide funding and training for local directors and producers, and issued 550 film permits.
The Disney Channel is expected to film the latest in its High School Musical saga in Utah next year. A feature film and a documentary about a remote Utah high school also are expected to begin production in 2019.
