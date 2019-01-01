PGA Tour to experiment with interviews during the round

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2018 file photo, Europe's Justin Rose, center, and Europe's Henrik Stenson are interviewed after winning a foursome match on the second day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France. The PGA Tour is experimenting this year on whether to have short interviews with players during their rounds. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo