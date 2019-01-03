Study finds ‘radical underrepresentation’ for women in film

FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay appears at the premiere of "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. Despite widespread attention over gender inequality in film, a new study finds that the number of female directors in the top 250 domestic grossing movies last year dipped to eight percent. That was down three percent from 2017, according to the 21st annual Celluloid Ceiling report released Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 by the Center for the Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University. AP, File Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision