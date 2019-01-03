Pegi Young, musician and activist, dead at 66

FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, singer Pegi Young is photographed in New York's Central Park. Young, who with fellow musician and then-husband Neil Young helped found the Bridge School for children with speech and physical impairments, has died. Young died of cancer Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in California, according to spokeswoman Michelle Gutenstein-Hinz. She was 66. Jim Cooper, File AP Photo