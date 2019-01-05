Musician earns place beside woman who taught her to play

Carolyn Wahl, left, shares a smile with Kaitlyn Resler, who had her first rehearsal with the orchestra on Jan. 2, 2019 at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Fla. Resler, who is 23 and the newest member of the orchestra, now sits directly to the left of Wahl, 67, who has been a horn player with TFO since the 1974 season, the longest run of any current musician. Tampa Bay Times via AP Dirk Shadd