Brother of JonBenet Ramsey reaches settlement with CBS

FILE - In this June 29, 2006, file photo, John Ramsey hugs his son, Burke, facing camera, at the graves of his wife, Patsy, and daughter JonBenet, during services for his wife at the St. James Episcopal Cemetery in Marietta, Ga. A $750 million defamation lawsuit filed against CBS by Burke Ramseu, the brother of JonBenet Ramsey, has been settled on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. The Daily Camera reports court records show that a Michigan Circuit Court judge, dismissed the lawsuit filed by Burke Ramsey in December 2016. Ric Feld, File AP Photo