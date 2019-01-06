Sheriff: Soccer star Rooney charged with public intoxication

This undated photo provided by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office shows Wayne Rooney. Soccer star Rooney was arrested last month at a Washington-area airport on a charge of public intoxication. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said Rooney was booked into jail on Dec. 16, 2018, after his arrest by airport police. Dulles International Airport is in Loudon County. He was later released. (Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP