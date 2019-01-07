Judge rips attorney as ‘unprofessional’ in Russia probe case

File - In this May 9, 2018 file photo, Attorneys Eric Dubelier, right, and Katherine Seikaly, left, representing Concord Management and Consulting LLC, walk out of federal court in Washington, after pleading not guilty on behalf of the company, which has been charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 US presidential election. A federal judge on Monday reprimanded Dubelier, saying his references to Looney Tunes and “Animal House” in recent court filings are inappropriate. Andrew Harnik AP Photo