Jewish rights group urges Croatia to ban pro-Nazi book

A Jewish human rights group has urged Croatian authorities to ban a book that denies crimes committed by Croatia's World War II pro-Nazi regime.
Chief Nazi hunter Efraim Zuroff of the Simon Wiesenthal Center said in a statement Wednesday that a book entitled "the Jasenovac Lie Revealed" is being promoted in a Catholic church in Zagreb on Jan. 16.
Zuroff says the book "denies that mass murders of Serbs, Jews, Roma and Croatian anti-fascists were carried out frequently in the notorious Jasenovac concentration camp."
Zuroff says works like this "would immediately be banned in Germany and Austria, and rightfully so."
Croatia's center-right authorities have faced criticism for their alleged lack of resolve in preventing the resurgence of pro-Nazi sentiments in the European Union country.
