‘Rain Poetry’ appears on South Carolina city’s sidewalks

South Carolina's capital city is jazzing up its sidewalks with poetry when it rains.
Columbia's public art organization One Columbia has teamed up with city poet laureate Ed Madden to create "Rain Poetry."
Madden solicited poems over the last year, and they were stenciled onto sidewalks around the city. The material used to paint the writings only shows up when wet.
So when it rains, poetry appears on the sidewalks.
The State reports the idea came from a similar project Madden learned about in Boston.
The Columbia version features poems by local writers, including three poems from middle school students.
But the poems won't last forever. The waterproof material stays for about two months depending on foot traffic.
That gives residents a limited time to locate and enjoy the poetry.
