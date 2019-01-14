Friday
Harlem Globetrotters
The original Harlem Globetrotters with their action-packed 2019 World Tour. A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats to witness the ball handling, wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages. $27.50-$76.50 $5/parking. 7 p.m. Columbus Civic Center https://civiccenter.columbusga.gov
Focus on Fashion
The inaugural FOCUS on Fashion-Dress Like a Million Dollars for a Lot Less is a beauty on a budget fashion show being held as a fundraiser for FOCUS in memory of “Daddy Bob” Kober who volunteered considerable time at FOCUS before passing earlier this year. FOCUS (Fellowship of Christians United in Service) is a non-profit whose ministry is to help less fortunate people in Harris County. There is a $30 admission fee which includes lunch, the fashion show, silent auction and door prizes. Those attending will be able to purchase designer items including clothes, handbags and jewelry. 404-863-1068
Saturday
Homecoming Jubilee Bar-B-Que
The Friends of Historic Claflin Inc. will continue its Homecoming Jubilee with a Community BBQ at FAVOR, Veterans Service Center in Cedar Hills Plaza, 4589 Old Cusseta Rd. This is a fundraiser to help develop and implement a Community Education Component for Claflin School. Tickets are $10/plate and include BBQ ribs or chicken dinners with baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, bread, cake and beverage. For advance tickets call 706-315-8847. revrajessie@aol.com
Kenny Brawner: Ray Charles On My Mind
This concert/theatre work brings the music and the story of the great Ray Charles to vivid life. Portraying Ray Charles, master pianist/vocalist Kenny Brawner leads his 12-piece orchestra and three sultry vocalists performing Charles’ most popular hits. RiverCenter Bill Heard Theatre, $39. 7:30 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday
Winter Pine Mountain Trail Slackpacking Thru-Hike
A winter Pine Mountain Trail slackpacking thru-hike at FDR State Park for two days completing 23-miles. Participants must be able to hike longer distances in colder temperatures. The first day begins at the WJSP-TV Tower and will cover 12 miles. There will be stations set up to refill your water. After hiking for the day, you will be shuttled back to the campground for a hot shower and a cozy tent after dinner (provided). After breakfast, the second day hiking will finish. All logistics and a packing list will be provided. If you are new to backpacking you will be guided and given instructions. The event is for ladies only and is a small group event so there are limited openings. With appropriate gear and clothing layers participants will survive the cold and tent heaters will keep you warm. This is part of the Iron Braid Adventures. https://ironbraidadventures.com
Sunday
Winnie the Pooh Walk
Celebrate author A.A. Milne’s birthday by walking a one mile natural surface trail at FDR State Park. Discover woodland wonders just like Christoper Robin. Wear or bring something along on your pack that reminds you of the characters found in the Hundred Acre Wood. Bring a picnic and eat before the walk. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Meet at Trading Post. $3 correct change. For ages 4 and up.
