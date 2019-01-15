Public invited to hear latest Tennessee archaeology research

The public is invited to hear presentations on the latest Tennessee archaeological research this weekend at the 31st annual Current Research in Tennessee Archaeology meeting.
Presentations begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and will be held in the Tennessee Room of Middle Tennessee State University's James Union Building.
Topics include the new Tennessee State Museum, a historical perspective on David Crockett Birthplace State Park and Tennessee cave and rock art research.
The program is free, and parking is available on campus in any white- or green-zoned lot.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The meeting is co-hosted by MTSU and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation's Division of Archaeology.
More information is available on the TDEC website.
Comments