Theater students hope show can leave lasting impact on young audience members

Cast members from the soon-to-open family show at Columbus State University hope to not only entertain, but also spark an interest in theater for children in the audience, especially those witnessing their first live theatrical performance.
Columbus State University’s production of “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” opens to the public Jan. 24 at CSU’s Riverside Theatre Complex in downtown Columbus.
It’s a musical, with the book and lyrics by Judith Viorst and music by Shelly Markham. The play is part of the 2018-2019 family series and tells the story of Alexander who, as the title implies, isn’t having the best of days. Seth Wicker plays Alexander and likens the character’s day to something many can relate to.
“I guess it’s a Monday for Alexander,” said Seth Wicker. “ Things really just aren’t working out for him. He doesn’t get the pair of shoes he wants, everybody in school is kind of picking on him and making fun of him, and then he finds out he has a cavity at the dentist.”
Sam Bolar plays the characters of Nick and Albert in the show. He said it’s nice to know the show can make an impact on young audience members.
“For so many kids this is probably like their very first experience ever with theater, so like just knowing you’re having this impression on them is amazing,” said Bolar.
Isabella Minter plays Audrey and Phillip in the show. She describes live theater as a visceral experience that can leave a lasting memory in someone’s head.
“I feel like in our day and age, like the arts are really important, so I feel like exposing as many people as young as possible is really important too,” Minter said.
Performances are scheduled for Jan. 24-26 at 10 a.m., Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m., and Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, military, and alumni, and $5 for children.
The Riverside Theatre Complex is located at corner of 10th St and Bay Ave in downtown Columbus. Contact the box office at 706-507-8444 for tickets or additional information. You can also go to theatre.columbusstate.edu for more information.
