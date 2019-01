Sneak Peek: “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” opens at the Springer

January 24, 2019 07:46 AM

The Springer Opera House's production of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" opens Jan. 24 on the Springer's mainstage in Emily Woodruff Hall. Topher Payne directs the well-known Tennessee Williams play that tells the story of a Southern family in crisis.