Judge approves changes to Weinstein’s legal team

A judge has signed off on changes to the legal team representing Harvey Weinstein in his rape and sexual assault case.
Weinstein appeared briefly in a New York City courthouse Friday to get Judge James Burke to approve the changes.
The fallen film mogul is replacing defense attorney Benjamin Brafman with four new lawyers.
They include Jose Baez, who won an acquittal for Florida mom Casey Anthony on charges she killed her young daughter.
Other members of the legal team are Ronald Sullivan, Pamela Robillard Mackey and ex-Manhattan prosecutor Duncan Levin.
Weinstein didn't comment as he entered the courthouse with his new lawyers.
Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on another woman in 2006. He denies the allegations.
