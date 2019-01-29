The Old Man and the Play: Friend keeps word to Hemingway

Ernest Hemingway's close friend and biographer A.E. Hotchner, left, poses for a photograph with his son Tim Hotchner, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in the Hotchner family home in Westport, Conn. When the 1958 film adaptation "The Old Man and the Sea" hit theaters, Ernest Hemingway told his close friend, the senior Hotchner, that he hated it and urged his writer pal to do his own adaptation someday. Now 101, and with Tim's help, Hotchner has finally completed Hemingway's request. Their stage adaptation of "The Old Man and the Sea" is set to premiere in Pittsburgh on Feb. 1. Kathy Willens AP Photo