Peter Jackson making new documentary of Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2014 file photo, writer/director/producer Peter Jackson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies" in Los Angeles. Jackson announced Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, that he is making a Beatles’ farewell documentary ,“Let It Be,” out of some 55 hours of footage, shot in January 1969, that has never been seen by the public. AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision