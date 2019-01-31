Chicago police still looking for video of attack on actor

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Smollett, who alleges he was the victim of a brutal racial and homophobic attack, is a former child star who grew up to become a champion of LGBT rights and one of the few actors to play a black gay character on primetime TV. His breakthrough came aboard the hip-hop drama “Empire,” playing Jamal Lyon, a talented R&B singer struggling to earn his father’s approval and find his place in his dad's music empire. It became one of the biggest network shows to star a gay black character. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision