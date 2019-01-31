Bryan Cranston to star in New Orleans-set TV legal thriller

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Bryan Cranston attends the 2018 Performer Peer Group Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Cranston will star in a new TV legal thriller set in New Orleans. Showtime said Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, that Cranston will play the lead role in "Your Honor,” a limited series from executive producers Robert and Michelle King of "The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight" and Peter Moffat. AP, file Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision