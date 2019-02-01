Heaven Can Wait: Back in LA, Rams go for a Hollywood sequel

FILE - In this May 29, 1972, file photo, actor Warren Beatty stands outside the headquarters for Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. George McGovern in Beverly Hills, Calif. Years before Jared Goff or any of today’s Los Angeles Rams were born, Beatty had been carried off on his teammates' shoulders to celebrate a Rams title that only Hollywood could dream up. He played quarterback Joe Pendleton in the 1978 Academy Award nominated movie "Heaven Can Wait." At the end, he leads LA to an otherworldly Super Bowl victory over the Steelers. (AP Photo, File) Uncredited AP