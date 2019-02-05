Audio-only book features writer’s memories of Philip Roth

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. An upcoming audio-only book will feature author James Atlas’s memories of his complicated friendship with the late Roth. Atlas’ “Remembering Roth” comes out March 1, the audio publisher and distributor Audible announced Tuesday. Richard Drew, File AP Photo