Madonna to be honored at GLAAD Media Awards

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, Madonna performs on stage during the Women's March rally in Washington. Madonna will be honored at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards for a lifetime of accelerating acceptance of the LGBTQ community. The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer advocacy group on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, said it will present Madonna with its advocate for change award. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo