Man who broke into Taylor Swift’s home gets 6 months in jail

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019 file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The man who broke into Swift's New York City townhouse and took a nap has been sentenced to six months in jail. The New York Post's Page Six reports that 22-year-old Roger Alvarado, of Homestead, Fla., was sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary. AP, File Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision