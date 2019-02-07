Woman found dead in suitcase identified as NY resident

This undated photo provided by her family via the Greenwich Police Department shows Valerie Reyes, whose body was found inside a suitcase by highway workers on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Greenwich, Conn. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 7, that the body was identified as Valerie Reyes, of New Rochelle, N.Y., who was last seen on Jan. 29 and was reported missing the next day after she did not show up for work. Greenwich Police Department via AP Family photo