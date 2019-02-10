Some local symphonies in Texas struggling with money issues

Melanie Davis and Joe Virant laugh as they look at their music during a rehearsal of the Baytown Symphony Orchestra at Lee College Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 in Baytown, Texas. The orchestra, halfway through its 51st season, has struggled financially to complete its final two shows. It has operated for at least 12 years at a deficit, relying on savings that have finally run out. Whether it will open another season is uncertain. Houston Chronicle via AP Mark Mulligan