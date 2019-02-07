Man pleads no contest to stalking Rihanna at Hollywood home

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018 file photo, singer Rihanna attends the 4th annual Diamond Ball in New York. A man who authorities say broke into Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home and spent 12 hours there when she was not home has pleaded no contest to stalking the singer. Los Angeles County prosecutors said Thursday that 27-year-old Eduardo Leon of Fullerton entered the plea to felony counts of stalking and vandalism and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He was immediately sentenced to five years’ probation and 90 days of GPS monitoring. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision