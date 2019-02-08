George Michael’s art collection up for auction at Christie’s

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo, British singer George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for the AIDS charity Sidaction, during the Symphonica tour at Palais Garnier Opera house in Paris, France. Artworks collected by George Michael before his death in 2016 are going up for auction. Christie's is selling the music star's collection, including pieces by Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin and Sarah Lucas _ members of the "Young British Artists" generation who, like Michael, shook up Britain's creative scene in the 1980s and 90s. Francois Mori, File AP Photo