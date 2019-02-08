‘Young and the Restless’ to air tribute to Kristoff St. John

FILE- In this June 20, 2008, file photo Kristoff St. John accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his work on "The Young and the Restless" at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The "Young and the Restless" is remembering St. John with a series of special episodes. The CBS soap opera on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, will broadcast a special tribute to the actor. The 52-year-old died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles, File AP Photo