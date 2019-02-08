Brooks & Dunn rework hits with new class of country stars

FILe - In this Aug. 12, 2009 file photo, Kix Brooks, left, and Ronnie Dunn of the country music duo Brooks & Dunn, talk about their decision to stop performing together as they answer questions from the audience during a television taping in Nashville, Tenn. The Grammy-winning duo is getting back in the studio together for the first time in a decade to record collaborations with country music’s brightest stars. The record called “Reboot” includes classic Brooks & Dunn hits sung with artists like Musgraves and Combs, as well as Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde and more. Mark Humphrey AP Photo