British actor Albert Finney dies at 82

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 1970 file photo, British actor Albert Finney waves his cane while playing the title role in "Scrooge," at Shepperton Studios. British Actor Albert Finney, the Academy Award-nominated star of films from "Tom Jones" to "Skyfall" has died at the age of 82 his family said on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. R. Dear, File AP Photo