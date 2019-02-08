Vonn and boyfriend Subban go together like snow and ice

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 file photo, P.K. Subban, left, and Lindsey Vonn arrive at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn. Of all the people flying in to attend Lindsey Vonn’s final race _ her dad and other family members, U.S. Ski Team top brass and maybe even legendary Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark _ one very significant other will be missing. P.K. Subban, Vonn’s boyfriend and a defenseman for the NHL’s Nashville Predators, has a game to play in Tennessee on Sunday hours after Vonn bids skiing goodbye in the downhill at the world championships in Sweden. “I would've liked to be there for that and celebrate with her,” Subban told The Associated Press. “I've got to do the best I can to support her from afar." Al Wagner, File AP Photo