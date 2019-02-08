Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist undergoes open heart surgery

In this Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, Lindsey Buckingham performs at The Wilbur Theatre on in Boston. Buckingham underwent open heart surgery that left the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist with damaged vocal cords. Buckingham's publicist said in a statement Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, that he experienced chest pains last week and was taken to the hospital where he had the life-saving procedure. The 69-year-old rocker's wife, Kristen Buckingham, said on social media that it's unclear if the damage after the surgery is permanent. AP, File Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision