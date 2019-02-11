Malaysian ex-PM Najib combative ahead of 1MDB graft trial

FILE - In this July 4, 2018, file photo, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, arrives at a court house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Najib is hardly lying low ahead of his corruption trial set to begin Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, on charges related to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund. He’s crooned about slander in an R&B video and vilified the current government on social media to counter portrayals of him as corrupt and out of touch. Najib denies wrongdoing and his lawyers are seeking delay. Vincent Thian, File AP Photo