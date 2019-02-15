Main suspect in Sweden’s royal jewels heist confesses

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, July 31, 2018, a police cordon near the scene of a robbery at the Strangnas Cathedral, in Strangnas, Sweden, after priceless treasures from the Swedish royal regalia were stolen. Swedish broadcaster SVT are reporting Friday Feb. 15, 2019, that the main suspect in the theft of royal funeral artefacts has confessed after his DNA was found on the items that were pulled this month from a garbage bin north of Stockholm. TT News Agency FILE via AP Pontus Stenberg