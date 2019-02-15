Opioid maker used rap video to push powerful painkiller

This still image from a 2015 video presented as evidence by the U.S. Attorney's Office in federal court in Boston on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, shows a scene from a rap video made to motivate Insys Therapeutics sales representatives to get doctors to prescribe higher doses of the company's highly addictive fentanyl spray. Company founder John Kapoor and four other former executives are charged with scheming to pay bribes and kickbacks to physicians to induce them to prescribe higher doses. Kapoor and the other executives have denied all wrongdoing. U.S. Attorney's Office via AP Insys Therapeutics