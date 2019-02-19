Man accused of 2017 slaying pleads not guilty

A man already serving a 25-year federal sentence for weapons crimes has pleaded not guilty to an Iowa charge of first-degree murder.
Floyd County District Court records say 27-year-old Armando Adame III also entered a written plea Monday of not guilty to a state weapons charge. His trial is scheduled to begin April 30.
He's accused of shooting to death 28-year-old Michael Johns. Johns was reported missing Oct. 26, 2017, from Grundy Center. His body was found Dec. 1 that year at a rural intersection about 10 miles south of Charles City.
Adame was sentenced in October last year for the federal weapons crimes.
