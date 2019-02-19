Springer to open ’101 Dalmatians’ this week in McClure Theatre

After some scrambling by staff and the arrival of a portable diesel generator, the Springer Opera House’s McClure Theatre is now ready for the opening of its next production.
The Springer’s production of “101 Dalmatians” opens Friday night, featuring a large cast of both adults and students.
“The cast is a combination of adult actors, CSU students and our academy students,” Baker said, “ and no there are not 101 of them in this, but sometimes it kind of feels like it is.”
Baker said there are challenges with any production. For the large cast of “101 Dalmatians” those challenges include learning the choreography and music for the show, as well as learning different accents. On top of those hurdles, Baker said the recent flooding at the Springer has added another layer of challenges.
“We experienced major flooding here at the Springer which knocked out power in our main building, “ Baker said. “And so like any great team we have scrambled and gotten the details together.”
A portable generator has arrived and is providing power to McClure Theatre so performances will go on as scheduled.
Baker said the show has a philanthropy component, benefiting Paws Humane and Animal Ark Rescue.
“We will be taking donations at our public performances for Paws and Animal Ark of literal donations of food and supplies for those shelters as well as monetary donations, “ Baker said. “ We’re also partnering with Kilwins who is making a special cookie for us to be sold at public performances and the profits from those cookies will go to Paws and Animal Ark as well.”
The Springer’s production of “101 Dalmatians “ is part of their Children’s Theatre Series. Performances are scheduled for Feb. 22, 23, and March 1,2, 8, 9 at 7 p.m.; and Feb. 24, March 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 2 p.m. in McClure Theatre.
