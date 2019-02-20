Chiefs turning to Spagnuolo to shore up sieve-like defensive

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, New York Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo talks to reporters in East Rutherford, N.J. The Kansas City Chiefs have turned to Spagnuolo to shore up their soft defense, and the former Rams and Giants head coach knows that it will be a process. But he also said Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, that there are pieces in place for a rapid turnaround. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo