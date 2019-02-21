Snowman builders aim for big money in video contest

In this photo dated Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 and released by Anna Zorina, showing herself holding a meter long measuring ruler, next to a snowman in the Arctic Circle city of Severomorsk, Russia, to enter a snowman competition. The YouTube channel SlivkiShow, popular among Russian-speakers with more than 12 million subscribers, announced a prize of 100,000 rubles (dollars 1,500) for the tallest snowman built by viewers and this monster looks like it has a good chance of winning, and Anna Zorina needs the money to help her 4-year-old son Stepa who is diagnosed with cerebral palsy.(Anna Zorina via AP) Anna Zorina AP