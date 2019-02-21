NFL standouts, MLB All-Star honored by SC hall of fame

Former All-Pros Chris Gardocki, John Abraham and Dexter Coakley and ex-Major League reliever Roberto Hernandez are among seven people selected to be enshrined in the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.
Others making the hall Thursday were College of Charleston and South Carolina women's basketball coach Nancy Wilson, Clemson outfielder Shane Monahan and Claflin basketball player Miriam Walker-Samuels. The group will be enshrined May 13.
Gardocki played at Clemson and punted in the NFL for 16 seasons with four teams.
Abraham, who played at South Carolina, was a defensive lineman who had 133.5 sacks over 15 seasons.
Coakley is from Mount Pleasant who played for 10 seasons with Dallas and St. Louis.
Hernandez played at USC Aiken before pitching in 1,010 games with 10 big-league teams. He was a two-time All-Star selection.
