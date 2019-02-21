USA Today editor apologizes for yearbook blackface photo

The editor of USA Today is apologizing for an image portraying blackface that was published in the Arizona State University yearbook on her watch.
Nicole Carroll said in an editorial published in the newspaper Thursday that it was recently brought to her attention "that I was involved in publishing such a photo when I was in college."
Carroll says she edited the 1988-89 ASU yearbook that included a photo of people at a Halloween party dressed as Mike Tyson and Robin Givens.
She writes, "It is horrible, and of course the photo should not have been published."
Carroll says the image was discovered during a review of yearbooks from that time by USA Today and its newspaper network. She says she was shocked and had no memory of the photo.
