Kristofferson, Dolly producer Fred Foster died at age 87

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2009 file photo, Fred Foster speaks as he is inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame at the Musicians Hall of Fame awards show in Nashville, Tenn. Foster, who produced some of Roy Orbison’s most iconic records and was the first to produce records from Kris Kristofferson and Dolly Parton, has died at the age of 87. His publicist, Martha Moore, said Foster died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 in Nashville. Josh Anderson, File AP Photo