Wintour honors Lagerfeld; Bottega Veneta shows new direction

American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, right, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, left, and curator Andrew Bolton stand during the presentation of this year's Costume Institute exhibition titled ''Camp: Notes on Fashion,'' at the Teatro Gerolamo, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The exhibition will be shown at the Metropolitan Museum of Art of New York, from May 9-Sept. 8, 2019. Luca Bruno AP Photo