Broadway hit ‘Chicago’ opens Springer 2019 season. Here’s the rest of the line-up

The Broadway hit “Chicago” is set to open the Springer Opera House 2019 season on the Emily Woodruff Hall mainstage.
With the help guest musical performances, Producing Artistic Director Paul Pierce and Director of Education Sally Baker presented the season productions for the Mainstage Series, the Studio II Series, the Children’s Series and the Theatre for the Very Young Series. A special Mainstage Series holiday show will be announced in April.
The Mainstage Series will feature:
▪ ”Chicago”: Sept. 20 - Oct. 6
▪ ”Fences”: Jan. 23 - Feb. 2
▪ ”Singing in the Rain”: March 7-29
▪ ”Matilda”: May 1-17
The Studio II series in the McClure Theatre will feature:
▪ ”Yesterday and Today - An Interactive Beatles Experience”: Nov. 7-17
▪ ”A Tuna Christmas”: Dec. 12-22
▪ ”Morningside”: April 16-26
The Children’s Series in the McClure Theatre will feature:
▪ Robin Hood”: July 5-21
▪ ”The Rainbow Fish”: Oct. 4-13
▪ ”Akeelah and the Bee”: Feb. 21 - March 1
The Theatre for the Very Young Series in Foley Hall will feature:
▪ ”Going on a Bear Hunt”: Nov. 16-24
▪ ”Twinkle Twinkle Little-est Star” at the Coca-Cola Space Science Center: Jan. 18-25
▪ ”Chicka Chicka Boom Boom”: April 18-25
The Theatre for the Very Young Series focuses on interactive and creative opportunities for youngsters up to five years old and their caregivers to connect through the arts.
Season tickets are now available at the Springer Box Office. Single tickets go on sale in July. For more information, visit www.springeroperahouse.org, or call the box office at 706-327-3688.
