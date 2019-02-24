Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Becoming," by Michelle Obama (Crown: $32.35) The former first lady recounts her childhood in Chicago, meeting Barack and their years in the White House.
2."Educated," by Tara Westover (Random House: $28) A young woman raised without schooling by survivalists describes her path to Cambridge University.
3."The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed Press: $16.99) The cleaning guru's method to decluttering your home and simplifying your life.
4."The Library Book," by Susan Orlean (Simon & Schuster: $15) The story of the 1986 fire at the Los Angeles Public Library.
5."Dear Los Angeles," by David Kipen (Modern Library: $26) Diary entries and letters that define the story of Los Angeles told by locals, transplants and dreamers.
6."She Persisted Around the World," by Chelsea Clinton (Philomel: $17.99) A list of 13 women who changed history.
7."The Truths We Hold," by Kamala Harris (Penguin Press: $30) The senator from California discusses the role of leadership in challenging times.
8."Girl, Wash Your Face," by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Dunne: $22.99) Tips for living a joy-filled life.
9."How to Change Your Mind," by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $28) A personal account of how psychedelics may help the mentally ill.
10."The Book of Help," by Megan Griswold (Rodale: $26.99) A woman's worldwide quest to find comfort and healing from the scars of youth and tragedy of divorce.
