Emma Thompson to Skydance: I won’t work with John Lasseter

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

February 26, 2019 11:54 AM

FILE - In this March 28, 2018 file photo, Emma Thompson appears at a screening of "King Lear" in central London. In a letter to Skydance Media, Thompson outlined why she was withdrawing from the animated film “Luck” and refused to work with the former Pixar executive John Lasseter.
In a letter to Skydance Media, actress Emma Thompson outlined why she refused to work with the former Pixar executive John Lasseter and was withdrawing from the animated film "Luck."

Thompson departed the project last month shortly after Skydance chief executive David Ellison hired Lasseter, the Pixar co-founder and former Walt Disney Co. animation chief. Lasseter last year was forced out at Disney after acknowledging "missteps" in his behavior with female employees.

In her letter to Ellison, Thompson questioned why women at Skydance should trust someone who "has made women at this companies feel undervalued and disrespected for decades."

A representative for Thompson confirmed the letter Tuesday, which was first published in The Los Angeles Times. Skydance declined to comment.

