New exhibition explores Van Gogh influence on David Hockney

Employees of the Van Gogh Museum, left, make last adjustments to David Hockney's "The Arrival of Spring in Woldgate" (East Yorkshire, 2011) prior to an exhibit in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The exhibit "Hockney-Van Gogh : The Joy of Nature" runs from March 1st till May 26th, 2019. Peter Dejong AP Photo